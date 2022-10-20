Crackdown on crackers: Illegal manufacturers, licensed sellers violating norms face police action in U.P.

The state police has launched a crackdown on illegal cracker manufacturers and licensed cracker sellers violating norms of storing fireworks in residential areas.

UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar, said that detailed directives have been issued to all districts to ensure all cracker traders strictly adhere to directives issued in the matter.

He said the police unearthed an illegal cracker-manufacturing unit in Shahjahanpur district and seized a huge cache of locally made explosives and raw materials.

Besides, the police have seized stocks of three cracker sellers in Bareilly district after registering FIRs against them under different sections of the Explosives Act for storing explosive materials in residential areas, he added.

He emphasised that ahead of Diwali, police officials have also been asked to spread awareness regarding the use of crackers in a restricted manner.

In Shahjahapur, the police raided the houses of Arbab and Mamnun in Badhujai Pratham locality near Pakka Talab on Wednesday evening and recovered over 12 quintals of handmade bombs, prepared, half-prepared crackers, raw materials as well as wrappers of branded cracker companies. The police have seized the entire material after registering FIRs of Explosives Act against them and for putting the lives of other people at risk through their negligent act, at the Sadar police station.

Circle officer (CO), city, AP Singh, told media persons that the raid was carried out by a combined team of the local police and special operations group on a tip-off regarding an illegal cracker-manufacturing unit in the area. He said the two manufacturers had initially packed the crackers in a sweets shop to mislead police. He said these crackers manufactured in Shahjahanpur were supplied to other districts of NCR region and west UP. He said the two house owners have been arrested and further efforts are on to arrest others involved in the manufacture and supply of illegal crackers.

In Bareilly, the police raided shops and godowns of three crackers sellers Sood, Naurang and Bhasin Traders near Mini Bypass Road, under the Izzatnagar police station limits, on Wednesday. Inspector of Izzatnagar told media persons that although the sellers have a licence of stocking and selling crackers, they blatantly violated norms by keeping these stocks in the house-cum-godown in crowded residential localities. He said the checking was carried out on the complaint of locals for illegally operating a cracker godown from the locality. As many as 107 cartons of different types of crackers were stored in these houses, he added.

PCB issues advisory

UP Pollution Control Board (PCB) had issued guidelines regarding the burning of firecrackers in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court. The board has issued a set of guidelines including prohibition of crackers above 125 decibels. The burning and selling of these crackers are prohibited.

Restrictions have been imposed on burning crackers near quiet and peaceful places including areas surrounding hospitals, educational institutions, courts and religious institutions. The PCB has also requested all city schools and managements to educate and motivate children for a pollution-free Diwali and use only green crackers. Also, green crackers should be burned only within the prescribed time limit.