Cracks reappear on Ghaghra Ghat bridge, repair work slows traffic

The Ghaghra Ghat bridge (Sanjay Setu) on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway has once again developed cracks in its joints, triggering a massive traffic jam on both sides and causing severe inconvenience to commuters. The bridge connects Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda and Balrampur to Lucknow. The district administration swung into action and began immediate repair work. (HT)

The district administration swung into action and began immediate repair work. For safety reasons, vehicles are being released slowly in a phased manner while personnel from Ramnagar (Barabanki) and Jarwal (Bahraich) police stations have been deployed to regulate traffic, officials said.

Jarwal police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Singh confirmed that traffic movement had been disrupted due to repair work. He added that efforts were being made to streamline vehicle flow and prevent chaos.

The administration said repairs would be completed soon.

The foundation stone of Sanjay Setu was laid by then chief minister VP Singh on April 9, 1981, and it was inaugurated in 1984.

According to the public works department (PWD), vehicle movement on the route has multiplied several times over the past two decades, far beyond the bridge’s original capacity.

The joints of the bridge have broken more than six times, repeatedly affecting traffic across several districts, including Lucknow and Barabanki. The situation is particularly critical because this bridge also serves as a key trade route to Nepal.