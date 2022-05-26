Create clean, safe environment in cities, CS tells officials

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed officials to make efforts to create a clean and safe environment in cities where people would not have to face any inconvenience while on the roads.

“Ridding people of traffic jams should be a priority in cities. Get surveys of roads done, where traffic congestion is an issue and make a plan to deal with it accordingly,” he said during a video conference with divisional commissioners, DMs, municipal commissioners and district police chiefs, on Wednesday.

Laying emphasis on the need for improving ease of living, he told officials to identify causes of road accidents, especially, engineering defects in the construction and remove them to curb road mishaps in the state. He asked them to ensure compliance with the rules of the road.

“Continue the drive against road-side encroachments and illegal parking as well as unauthorised plying of autos and taxis and operation of bus stands,” Mishra said. He also asked officials to be in continuous touch with religious heads to ensure that religious functions were not held on public places and roads. He said traders should be asked to keep their shops within the defined boundaries.

The CS said government offices must look clean and in order and crossings should be beautified as per requirement. He asked officials to make city-like amenities available in villages that came under the Nagar Nigams.