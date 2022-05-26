Create clean, safe environment in cities, CS tells officials
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed officials to make efforts to create a clean and safe environment in cities where people would not have to face any inconvenience while on the roads.
“Ridding people of traffic jams should be a priority in cities. Get surveys of roads done, where traffic congestion is an issue and make a plan to deal with it accordingly,” he said during a video conference with divisional commissioners, DMs, municipal commissioners and district police chiefs, on Wednesday.
Laying emphasis on the need for improving ease of living, he told officials to identify causes of road accidents, especially, engineering defects in the construction and remove them to curb road mishaps in the state. He asked them to ensure compliance with the rules of the road.
“Continue the drive against road-side encroachments and illegal parking as well as unauthorised plying of autos and taxis and operation of bus stands,” Mishra said. He also asked officials to be in continuous touch with religious heads to ensure that religious functions were not held on public places and roads. He said traders should be asked to keep their shops within the defined boundaries.
The CS said government offices must look clean and in order and crossings should be beautified as per requirement. He asked officials to make city-like amenities available in villages that came under the Nagar Nigams.
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
Fix waterlogging or face action, Ggm civic body warns officials
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday said that the civic body will take action against its executive engineers (XENs) “if there is waterlogging in their respective areas”. The move came after an internal meeting was held virtually on Wednesday to discuss issues related to waterlogging as well as preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, said officials.
Sangrur LS bypoll on June 23; litmus test for AAP
The bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 23, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on June 26. Chief Electoral officer S Karuna Raju said that with the ECI announcement of the bypoll, the model code of conduct is in place in the constituency. The constituency includes three districts— Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla.
State of the art language lab to come up soon at AU
Students pursuing different courses at Allahabad University will soon be able to learn foreign languages such as French, Russian, German, Mandarin, Iranian and Tibetan. For this, a state-of-the-art language lab will soon be established at the central university. This will be a central facility which will be shared by all departments offering courses in different foreign languages.
Corruption: Punjab Police raid sacked minister Singla’s house
A day after taking former Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla's remand in a corruption case, the Mohali police on Wednesday collected some files from his official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh, besides sending his mobile phone to a laboratory to retrieve all deleted chats. A Bathinda resident, Pardeep, is the son of Singla's cousin sister and was seen next to the minister ever since he was sworn in.
