Creation of over 9K courts in UP: Allahabad HC summons legal remembrancer

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the legal remembrancer (LR), UP, (a senior government law officer, often the head of the state’s legal affairs) to appear before it on March 9 in the matter of creation of the 9,149 district courts in Uttar Pradesh. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court listed the matter for next hearing on March 9. (For Representation)

The order was passed by a division bench comprising justice Rajan Roy and justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary on February 23 on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition registered as “suo motu” in the matter that seeks to upgrade the district judicial system on judge-population ratio basis.

Additional chief secretary (finance) Deepak Kumar had joined the proceedings on January 8 and informed the court that the budget for creation of the posts as decided earlier is available and a provision shall be made in the budget for the current financial year also.

“We expect that a decision shall be taken at the earliest keeping in mind the principle decision already taken for creation of posts in a phased manner under which about 900 posts are to be created for the district courts in UP in the current financial year,” the court had ordered on January 8.

On February 23, at the time of hearing the matter, additional advocate general ( AAG) Sudeep Kumar informed the court that after the January 8 order, a meeting took place under the chief secretary on February 19 and some decision had been taken but the minutes were not available as yet. They will be available very soon, the AAG said.

“List this case on 09.03.2026 in terms of the earlier order showing the name of Sri Vijay Dixit, Advocate as counsel for High Court. The L.R. shall appear on the next date.”, the court ordered.