Crime, corruption continue unabated in UP: Akhilesh

Raising questions over law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh while citing some recent incidents of crime, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the government has completely failed to control crime and corruption. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Corruption and crime are at their peak in Uttar Pradesh. Murders, robberies, thefts, dacoities, and rapes are happening every day. The government’s claim of zero tolerance on law and order, crime, and corruption is completely false,” he said in statement issued during the day.

“In Sitapur, a retired revenue officer’s family was held hostage and robbed of ₹17 lakh. In Ambedkar Nagar, a woman was brutally murdered in broad daylight. In Etah district, four members of a family were brutally murdered in broad daylight on Monday. Protecting criminals is the real story of BJP members and the police,” he claimed.

“Neither crime nor corruption can be stopped under the BJP government. Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in the country in crimes against women and cybercrime. The BJP government is responsible for this,” the SP chief alleged.

Meanwhile, Ram Babu Sudarshan, national general secretary, Samajwadi Party Ambedkar Vahini said the Bareilly incident wherein a Dalit youth was allegedly tonsured, his moustache and eyebrows were shaved off and mud was smeared on him, was not just an injustice against one individual, but a direct attack on the democracy and the values of social justice.