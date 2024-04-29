Criminals in U.P. now begging for their lives: CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held rallies in Bareilly, Budaun and Agra for party candidates on Sunday where he said the opposition appeared to have already conceded defeat in the Lok Sabha polls even as he reminded the masses that each vote for “Kamal (BJP’s symbol lotus)” would be akin to offering the flower at Lord Ram’s feet. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Remember that each vote of yours is like offering the flower at the lord’s feet to secure his blessings for all-round prosperity,” the CM said during election campaign in Agra. He also reminded the voters of the momentous occasion when Ram temple was inaugurated on January 22 in Ayodhya while accusing the opposition of stalling the event for “vote bank” considerations.

Accusing the Congress of unveiling a manifesto with a “hidden agenda”, Yogi also targeted the state’s main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP). “The SP seems to have already admitted defeat,” he said.

“Under the BJP rule, the ‘mafia’ that used to roam around under the protection of the then government now is looking to surrender. They (mafia) now are crying ‘jaan baksh do ek baar bas (please spare our lives for once)’ and added, “ye mafia aparaadhiyon ko thela lagaane ke liye majboor kar do (force these mafia/criminals to become roadside vendors)”, even as he accused the Samajwadi Party of being sympathetic towards criminals.

“These party leaders didn’t utter a word of condolence on the demise of former UP CM Kalyan Singh whose entire life was dedicated to the service of the state and Ayodhya but were there to shed tears and read ‘Fatiha’ on the death of a ‘mafia’ “ he said.

“When they were in power, the Congress, the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samaj Party always said that ‘Ram’ never existed. Now, when they have lost power, they are like a fish without water,” the CM said.

“Despite Congress’s long rule and SP-BSP alternately forming governments in the state for over a decade, they left behind problems. That is why they should answer who was responsible for the identity crisis and security crisis the state and the country faced during their time in power,” he asked.

He blamed the opposition for hindering the country’s development, allowing starvation deaths, appeasement policy that led to riots in which innocents died and rampant corruption that ruined employment forcing exodus of the youth from UP before 2014.

Yogi also noted a marked improvement from previous regimes where women were forced to stay indoors due to fear of anti-social element but the situation changed under the BJP rule.