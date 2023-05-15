Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CRPF Jawan on guard duty killed after being hit by bus i Varanasi

CRPF Jawan on guard duty killed after being hit by bus i Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 15, 2023 07:04 PM IST

Other jawans present on the spot rushed Singh to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A 45-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed after being hit by a CRPF bus carrying school children here on Monday, police said.

The deceased jawan was a resident of Ballipur Biron in the Ghazipur district. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The deceased jawan was a resident of Ballipur Biron in the Ghazipur district. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Lalpur Pandeypur station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said the incident occurred when Vanshraj Singh, posted at 95 Battalion CRPF camp at Paharia Mandi here, was on guard duty at the camp gate on Monday morning.

The bus ferrying school children residing in the battalion campus lost control and crushed the jawan, after which it rammed into a pole, Kumar added. The brake of the bus failed.

Other jawans present on the spot rushed Singh to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

The deceased jawan was a resident of Ballipur Biron in the Ghazipur district. A CRPF official said an inquiry board would be set up to probe the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out