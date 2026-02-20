Crystal clear to pitch black: How the Gomti changes colour in Lucknow

The Gomti flows clear on the outskirts of Lucknow but as it moves deeper into the city, the river begins to change. The transformation is drastic by the time it reaches the city centre (Gomti Barrage). The Gomti flows relatively clean in Kakrabad on the outskirts of Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Only about 30 kilometres of the river’s 940-km journey across Uttar Pradesh – from Gomat Taal in Pilibhit to its merger at Kaithi in Ghazipur district – falls within Lucknow.

Yet, this relatively short stretch witnesses one of the sharpest declines in water quality.

The transformation raises the question: Among the four major urban settlements on the river banks (Sitapur, Lucknow, Sultanpur and Jaunpur) is the state capital segment among the biggest contributors to the Gomti’s pollution? A ground investigation by Hindustan Times, beginning within the city’s outskirts, suggests the answer is yes.

Rejuvenation deadline

The findings come months after chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced in October 2025 that all drains and sewers discharging untreated wastewater into the Gomti will be fully tapped within 18 months, setting a clear deadline for officials to ensure the river’s rejuvenation.

Sharp contrast

Collecting water samples and observing conditions at key points along the way from Kakrabad in Mal towards the heart of Lucknow revealed a sharp contrast.

At Kakrabad, the first check spot, the Gomti does not look like a polluted river as the water is crystal clear and the riverbed is visible. Fish move close to the surface, and even tortoises can be spotted. Nearly 25 km upstream from Lucknow city, the river still breathes. But as it travels towards the state capital, the river changes, slowly and then suddenly.

At Saitha, about five kilometres from Kakrabad, the river still remains clean. The bottom is visible and there is hardly any sign of disturbance. Ram Sagar, priest of Bhuiyan Mata Mandir in Saitha, which is on the bank of the Gomti, says, “Many from the city come to this temple for ‘Murti Visarjan’, and take a holy dip, but water still remains clear here.” He, along with other local residents said, “It is only because there is no sewer connected to the Gomti here.”

Moving towards the city side from Kakrabad, HT saw the first visible change near Vasant Kunj where the water turns slightly muddy, almost dusty. Around 200 metres ahead lies the first sewer line entering the river. It is here that the shift begins.

Between Vasant Kunj and Peepe Wala Pul, a stretch of roughly 4-5 km, multiple drains were seen emptying into the Gomti. One of the most prominent among them is the Cattle Colony drain. By the time the Gomti reaches Peepe Wala Pul, it is hard to believe this is the same river. The water turns dark black and gives off a strong foul smell. At Kudiya Ghat, the condition remains grim. Though boatmen claim cleanliness drives are carried out from time to time, the banks are littered with plastic, food wrappers, flowers and other waste, and no evident cleanliness is ever seen.

Near the Gomti Barrage, where the Kukrail merges with the river, the water still appears black. The flowing sewer water mixes with the relatively slower stretch of the river, making it look slightly less stagnant, but not cleaner. By this point, the river seems to have lost its life.

Prof Venkatesh Dutta, head, department of environmental science, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, said, “The Gomti is largely a groundwater-fed river and has a sluggish flow. There is insufficient water for dilution of the large quantum of wastewater the city generates. The STPs must function efficiently without fail, and no untreated sewage should be allowed to enter the river. We also need to protect the river’s natural banks and its khadar (floodplain) areas to ensure proper groundwater recharge.”

Clean-up efforts

Over the past year, the state government has announced several steps under the Clean Gomti initiative and the Gomti Rejuvenation Mission.

The chief minister has said 95% of urban sewage will be intercepted before entering the river. A 120 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Haider Canal has been proposed.The Gomti task force also completed one year, claiming removal of over 2,000 tonnes of floating waste and hyacinth. This task force was established in January 2025 under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). As of now, six STPs are operational with a combined capacity of 605 MLD. However, HT’s ground visit found that pollution continues at several points inside the city even after several initiatives for the river’s cleanliness.

Public behaviour is adding to the mess. Near Dhobhi Ghat, detergent foam was seen flowing into the river. At Peepe Wala Pul, people were spotted dumping flowers and other religious waste. At Kudiya Ghat, plastic waste, leftover food and puja items lay scattered along the riverbed, causing a strong stench. Boatmen at Kudiya Ghat said drives are conducted, but “the river does not improve.”

An official associated with sewage treatment plants said Lucknow’s population is huge and continuously expanding. Hence, cleaning Gomti will be a big challenge for the administration, he added.

River’s 940-km journey across Uttar Pradesh

The Gomat Taal, a small natural lake near Madhotanda in Pilibhit district, is the source of the Gomti. After flowing for approximately 940 kilometres, entirely within UP, it merges with the Ganga at Kaithi in Ghazipur district. The river passes through or influences nearly 10 districts: Pilibhit (origin), Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Jaunpur and Ghazipur.

Over a period of time, HT has been running a campaign for revival and cleanliness of the Gomti and has highlighted issues including encroachment and discharge of effluents, besides measures required for the betterment of the river’s health.