CS asks DMs to take strict action against govt docs found engaged in pvt practice

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 08, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh directs strict action against doctors in private practice, calls for DM Circle Rate revisions, and expedited recruitment of Anganwadi workers.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has directed district magistrates to take strict action against government doctors found engaged in private practice, following the Allahabad High Court’s order banning such activities.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

During a video conference with divisional commissioners and district magistrates here on Friday, he instructed officials to set up monitoring committees to track complaints and forward cases of confirmed violations to the state government for action.

“So far, reports from 56 districts indicate that action has been recommended against two medical education department faculty members and 29 doctors from the health department,” he said.

In the meeting, the CS also emphasized the need to revise DM Circle Rates, which have remained unchanged in several districts for years. He reminded officials that the rates should reflect current market values, as they play a crucial role in land acquisition compensation. Districts lagging in revisions were asked to complete the process on priority.

He further directed officials to expedite the recruitment of Anganwadi workers, ensuring that appointment letters are distributed at the earliest. Officials were also instructed to review pending cases under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and the UP Rani Laxmibai Mahila Evam Bal Samman Kosh, ensuring swift disbursement of financial aid to eligible women and children.

Regarding the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Singh stressed the need to verify and enrol eligible families identified under the Zero Poverty Campaign before the scheme’s portal closes on March 30. He also ordered priority verification for families without ration cards.

