Culture dept plans to revive U.P.’s folk arts: Minister

The Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture department has planned to revive folk arts in the state by promoting rural artistes and providing musical kits to 58,000 village secretariats.

In a review meeting on Thursday, tourism and culture minister Jaivir Singh said, “Uttar Pradesh has a huge heritage of folk arts but some of these arts are on the verge of extinction. The state government has decided to encourage folk artistes. The state government will register them in various districts and they will be given an opportunity to exhibit their art in festivals fairs and other programmes organised by the state government.”

“To preserve the treasure of ancient folk arts, 58,000 village secretariats will be provided musical instruments kits, including a drum, a cymbal, a harmonium and other instruments. Villagers can use these instruments to sing ‘Birha’, ‘Alha’ and ‘Bhajans’ in panchayat houses. The purpose is to keep the folk arts alive and promote mutual brotherhood and harmony in villages,” he added.

Director general and principal secretary, tourism, Mukesh Meshram presented a detailed report about the activities and future plans of various institutions under the department of culture.

The Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya should complete all necessary preparations for the launch of various programmes. The National Kathak Institute, State Lalit Kala Akademi, Bhartendu Natya Akademi, Sangeet Academy, Jain Research Institute should be activated, he said.

Director, information and culture, Shishir said the projects and schemes launched by the culture department will be completed on schedule.

Culture minister Jaivir Singh said, “On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav year (75th year) of independence, the culture department has identified the villages of freedom fighters who sacrificed their life during the freedom struggle. The people will be made aware about the contribution of the freedom fighters. The family members of the freedom fighters will be also felicitated.”