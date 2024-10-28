‘Custody death’: 2 cops shifted, politicos make beeline for victim’s house

LUCKNOW A day after the SHO of Chinhat police station, AK Chaturvedi, was suspended following the death of Mohit Pandey, 32, allegedly due to torture in the police lock-up on Saturday, DCP (east) Shashank Singh shifted two additional SHOs, Prakash Singh and Anand Bhushan Veldar. This followed appointment of a new sub-inspector as the station officer. Family members of the deceased claimed that the injuries on Mohit’s body were a result of police beating. (Pi for representation)

According to the copy of the order, Prakash Singh was transferred to Ashiana, while Anand Bhushan Veldar was shifted to Gomti Nagar Extension police station. Additionally, the long-vacant position of sub-inspector at Chinhat was filled with the appointment of Shafat Ullah Khan.

Family members of the deceased claimed that the injuries on Mohit’s body were a result of police beating. Following the post-mortem, his body was taken to his residence in Vibhav Khand, where family members reiterated their claims of police brutality.

The incident came 15 days after a Dalit man’s death in police custody in Lucknow caused a political outcry. Mohit Pandey, 32, died allegedly in the Chinhat police station lock-up after he and his brother were taken into police custody over a petty dispute. While family members alleged he was tortured in custody, police officials refuted the allegation.

Hours after the incident, an FIR was lodged against SHO of Chinhat police station AK Chaturvedi, one Adesh (the porter with whom the dispute took place after which police picked up Pandey and later his brother), his uncle and unidentified others on charges of murder after a complaint filed by the deceased’s mother Tapeshwari Devi.

The charges in the FIR included Section 103(1) (murder) and 61/2 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The opposition had been attacking the BJP government in UP over the recent incidents of custodial death.

After the deceased’s family met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday morning, multiple leaders visited Mohit’s house at Chinhat, including deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

“If any negligence is found on the part of senior officials, strict action will be taken,” said Pathak while expressing condolences and assuring the family of justice.

Pathak added that those responsible for the incident would face suspension and arrest. “The government stands with the victim’s family, and we will ensure they get justice,” he asserted, emphasizing the state’s commitment to accountability.

The incident also drew strong reactions from opposition leaders.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X stated, “I wish those who took lives could give lives as compensation. Those who extinguished the light of someone’s home on Diwali should not light false diyas, trying to hide the deep darkness of their actions with fake gestures. The public wants to know — will a bulldozer be used on those responsible for this tragedy?”

Aam Aadmi Party MP (Rajya Sabha) Sanjay Singh remarked, “There have been similar cases in the past, including a Dalit youth beaten to death. The government must make it clear that such acts will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.”

Other leaders from the SP, including MLAs Ravidas Mehrotra and Pooja Shukla, too met the victim’s family, and extended their support by handing over a cheque of ₹1 lakh, informed a press note.