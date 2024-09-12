Cutting-edge tech in place to identify cause of building collapse in Lucknow’s Transport Nagar

LUCKNOW After the recent building collapse in Transport Nagar, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and other agencies have deployed advanced technology to determine the root cause of the incident. These state-of-the-art techniques aim to thoroughly investigate the structural integrity of the collapsed building and prevent similar occurrences in the future. View of the building that collapsed, at Transport Nagar, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The team has initiated investigation with focus on conducting a detailed analysis of the construction material and design flaws that might have contributed to the collapse.

LDA officials said experts are using compression testing machines (CTM) to assess the strength of the building’s columns and beams. This test will evaluate the load-bearing capacity of the concrete components to understand whether they were structurally sound. Additionally, the tensile strength of the iron rods and concrete used in the columns and beams will be examined using universal testing machines (UTM). This test will provide crucial data on the materials’ ability to withstand tension and stress, determining if they were adequate for the building’s intended weight-bearing requirements.

A dedicated committee has been formed for the investigation under the leadership of LDA’s additional secretary Gyanendra Verma. It comprises key officials, including chief city planner Kaushalendra Gautam, deputy secretary Atul Krishna Singh, executive engineer Ajay Goel, and deputy secretary Madhvesh Kumar as members.

These investigative efforts highlight the use of cutting-edge technology in assessing structural failures. By employing CTM and UTM, the LDA is ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the building’s components, providing insights into whether the construction met the necessary safety standards.

Deputy secretary Atul Krishna Singh said, “The findings from these tests will not only determine the exact cause of the collapse, but will also help formulate stricter guidelines and regulations for future construction.”

He said, “The team of National Forensic Science University has also collected samples for testing building material.”