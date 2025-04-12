Menu Explore
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
Cyber crooks: Another Lko doctor falls prey, loses 95 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 12, 2025 05:30 AM IST

A retired doctor was duped of ₹95 lakh in a digital arrest fraud, tricked into transferring money under false investigation claims.

Yet another city doctor fell victim to the digital arrest fraud, as confidence tricksters skimmed a whopping 95 lakh off him, recently.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Between April 6 and April 8, the 76-year-old retired doctor was kept confined to his house and compelled to transfer 95 lakh to the account of the cyber frauds through RTGS in that time period. When they started demanding 25 lakh more, the doctor suspected fraud and reported it to police after which an FIR was registered on April 8 under multiple sections of BNS and IT Act, 2008. Efforts are being made to hold the money from the fraudsters,” said Brijesh Yadav, station house officer, cyber police station.

The victim, Dr BN Singh, a resident of Virat Khand, Gomti Nagar, told the police that the cyber thug called him pretending to be an employee of a courier company. He alleged that he was kept under digital arrest for two days through the excuse that the parcel contained some illegal stuff.

“Through a conference call, he connected Singh to an ‘SHO’. This ‘police officer’ called from another number saying that the doctor’s Aadhaar number had been misused and the parcel is being sent quoting it

“‘This investigation is confidential, during this time no contact will be made with anyone,’ the doctor said he was told. During this time he kept talking on video call and also kept the doctor’s chat under surveillance.

“The caller asked to transfer all the money in the account in the name of the investigation saying the money will be returned after the investigation and case is solved. Like this, fraudsters digitally arrested the victim and got 95 lakh transferred through RTGS. After this, the fraudsters started demanding another 25 lakh which made the victim suspicious, who then lodged a police complaint,” the police said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Cyber crooks: Another Lko doctor falls prey, loses 95 lakh
