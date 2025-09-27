Cyber fraudsters clone UP Board website; 3 fake domains blocked

Cyber fraudsters created three fake websites of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) by imitating its official site. The fraudsters not only used the board’s name and logo but also displayed photographs of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior education department officials to make the sites look authentic, police said. Officials clarified that the board’s only official website is www.upmsp.edu.in, and all other websites are fake. (For representation)

Based on a complaint filed by UP Board additional secretary (administration) Satyendra Kumar Singh at the Cyber Crime police station in Prayagraj, an FIR was registered, police said, adding all three fake websites had been blocked. “The culprits will be identified by gathering information from the domain operators and server companies,” said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, nodal officer, cyber crime, in Prayagraj.

According to the complaint, the fake websites (www.upmsp-edu.in, www.upmsponline.in and www.upmsp.in.net) were designed to closely resemble the official site, featuring departmental logos and images of top officials to lure students and parents. Authorities said the purpose was to defraud users by charging unreasonable fees.

Earlier on September 9, the board had issued a press note cautioning the public against such fraudulent domains. However, as the matter escalated, strict action was demanded. In his letter, the additional secretary wrote that the scam not only damaged the reputation of the education sector but also constituted a conspiracy to mislead the public, making it necessary to block such domains and act against their operators.

A report on the fraud has already been sent to senior officials, including the principal secretary of secondary education, ADG (STF), ADG (cyber crime), Prayagraj police commissioner, DM, and director of secondary education.