Cyber police station, help desk in every district now: CM

Inaugurating a new administrative building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities built at a cost of ₹12 crore at Madan Mohan Malviya Technological University (MMMTU), the CM said till 2017, there were only two cyber police stations in Uttar Pradesh. “However, there is now a cyber police station and a cyber help desk in each district of the state. Due to this, cybercrime has been significantly reduced.”

Praising the Gorakhpur zone police for signing a memorandum of understanding with MMMTU to organise training programmes for the cyber police personnel, Adityanath said it was the moral duty of all technical institutions to help in the technical upgradation of the police force.

Highlighting that the country’s largest data centre was in Uttar Pradesh, the CM noted that, “Prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh was at number 14 in ease of doing business, but significant improvements were made through the introduction of the Nivesh Mitra single-window portal. In addition, the administrative system was compelled to put the reforms into effect by utilizing technology more effectively. As a result, UP now ranks second in the country in ease of doing business.”

Adityanath asserted that digital payment had revolutionised the life of every citizen by bringing a corruption-free system. Uttar Pradesh, with the largest youth population in the country, has seen its young citizens benefit immensely from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary Digital India initiative, he remarked.

The CM also said an International Trade Show was held in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25, drawing the participation of 500 buyers and over two thousand exhibitors. (with inputs from ANI)

