Dalit girls’ death in Farrukhabad: Two youths arrested for abetment of suicide

KANPUR The UP Police on Friday arrested two youths on the charge of abetment of suicide after bodies of two Dalit girls, aged 15 and 18, were found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard near their house recently. The accused were booked under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday following a complaint from the girls' family members, said police. The bodies of two Dalit girls, aged 15 and 18 years, were found hanging from a tree in a mongo orchard in a village near Kayamganj in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad .

The duo, Pawan and Deepak, both from the Jatav community, allegedly used to harass the girls over the phone. The SIM card recovered from one of the victim’s belongings was issued in the name of Pawan, said cops.

“The two youths used to force the girls to talk to them...their pressure forced them to commit suicide. They were arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by the family members of the girls and sent to jail. Further investigation is underway,” said SP (Farrukhabad) Alok Priyadarshi.

According to Priyadarshi, the two girls were close friends. “Initial findings indicate that the two girls were neighbours and close friends. One body was found hanging from one end of a dupatta, and the other body from the other end. It appears they might have committed suicide by hanging from the tree, but the police are investigating the case thoroughly”, he had said earlier.

The incident came to light on Monday night when the girls’ families went to search for their daughters after they did not return home from the village temple where they had gone to see Shri Krishna Janmashtami tableaux. A few hours later, the police found their bodies hanging from a tree.

“One mobile phone was found near the same tree while one SIM card was found from the belongings of one of the girls,” the SP added.