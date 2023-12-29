Dalit man who set himself on fire outside Unnao SP’s office dies in Lucknow

KANPUR: A 28-year-old Dalit man who set himself on fire outside the Unnao district police chief’s office on December 27, alleging police inaction on his complaint, succumbed to his injuries at King George Medical University (KGMU) on Friday, police said. The man accused the circle officer of colluding with his neighbours who allegedly attacked his family over a land dispute in October (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Unnao, Akhilesh Singh, said that all necessary police arrangements were in place, and the post-mortem would be conducted in Lucknow.

Police said the man sustained 80% burns on Wednesday when he set himself on fire, accusing Purwa circle officer Deepak Singh of colluding with his neighbours to shield three of the six men against whom he had filed a complaint on October 18.

In his statement after the self-immolation bid on Wednesday, the Dalit man reiterated his complaint and alleged that the police officer also got his neighbours to file a counter-complaint against him and his relatives on October 24.

Police said the case related to a longstanding dispute with his neighbours over a 400 sq yard plot of land.

On October 18, the Dalit man’s family accused his neighbours of attacking them with axes and other sharp-edged weapons that led to injuries to his father and uncle. In his police complaint, the Dalit man named six people but the police registered the FIR only against three individuals.

On Wednesday after he set himself on fire, the Dalit man told reporters that he was tired of harassment and manipulation by police officers and that nothing was done by the police to protect them despite complaining to senior officers.