Dalits being assaulted over caste, alleges Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party national president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ on Sunday alleged that Dalits were being assaulted across the country after being asked about their caste. Azad Samaj Party president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ during an event in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)

Speaking to media persons at Prayagraj Airport, Azad said, “The current state of the country is no secret. People are being targeted based on caste.”

Azad was in Prayagraj to attend an intellectual meet (Prabuddhjan Sammelan) held in Kadilpur.

Commenting on the recent incident in which a shoe was thrown at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, he said, “This was not just an attack on an individual, but on the entire Dalit and backward community.”

Referring to the recent lynching of a Dalit man in Rae Bareli, Azad said members of the Valmiki community were assaulted, and the perpetrators were seen laughing and questioning their identity.

“This exposes the ground reality of Dalit safety in Uttar Pradesh,” Azad added, stressing that the Dalit community was not safe but would not allow itself to be divided.

Responding to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks on caste-based vote politics, Azad stated, “People are indeed being killed on the basis of caste.”

When asked about BSP chief Mayawati’s recent praise for the Yogi Adityanath government during a rally in Lucknow, Azad remarked, “Perhaps she has something to hide. It seems she is being pressured or threatened. Dalits are being oppressed, and instead of speaking out, she is praising the government.”

On the allegations of harassment made by a woman reportedly close to him, Azad dismissed them, saying, “Such accusations are part of political life. When you’re in politics, these things happen.”

After addressing the media, Azad proceeded to attend the Prabuddhjan Sammelan.