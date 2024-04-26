Daring wrong-side drivers cross over tyre killers with ‘jugaad’

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow traffic police initiative to instil driving etiquettes in commuters going the wrong way seems to have fallen flat, with some oversmart people ( who have scant regard for road rules, their own safety and those of fellow road users) finding a hack for it. Commuters blatantly crossing over the tyre crusher near Awadh crossing. (HT)

Barely a week ago, the city traffic police installed tyre crushers (also called tyre killers) at two prominent crossings to curb wrong-side driving. But their joy of taming offenders was cut short as people found a way to go round the bumps and drove on the wrong side with impunity.

To note, tyre killers are metal stripes installed on roads with sharp spikes on one side. For those driving on the right side, it would be a small bump, like a speed breaker on the road. However, for those driving on the wrong side, the spikes can puncture the tyres.

While the tyre crusher installed in the state capital near Baikunth Dham is yet to be functional, motorists and two-wheeler drivers have found an easy way to skirt the other installed near Awadh Crossing, simply by pressing it down.

The installed tyre crusher (iron spike) is designed to rip the tyres of vehicles approaching from the wrong side. The idea was that it would dissuade driving on the wrong side, as tyres are not cheap .

However, vehicles, especially two-wheelers and e-rickshaws, were seen easily crossing the bump, either by guiding the wheel through the spikes or by bending the crusher and then crossing over it. The commuters avoided the deterrent as long as the cops were issuing challans. But in the absence of cops, the pillion rider would come down and press the crusher to let the vehicle pass. The constant bending damaged one of the spikes making it easier for commuters. A video of it was also shared on social media.