Dark tints, louder horns: Online platforms, local markets fuel easy access to banned car accessories in Lucknow

Banned car accessories flood the city’s markets and online platforms, undercutting enforcement efforts at every turn. Sirens, pressure horns, flashers and black window films remain openly available, enabling buyers to outfit their vehicles with illegal modifications while authorities struggle to contain supply. Vendors allegedly withhold items from plain display but hand them over on request. (HT Photo)

The Lucknow traffic police conduct regular crackdowns on violators on roads, but the merchandise keeps flowing. A ground investigation revealed that illegal hooters, emergency-light mimics and dark window tints are stocked at key automobile hubs across the city.

Vendors allegedly withhold items from plain display but hand them over on request. At the Polytechnic Crossing market, hooters ranged from ₹800 to ₹6,500 depending on sound intensity. Red-blue flashers allegedly sold for around ₹3,000, with smaller units at ₹2,000 including installation. Black window films in various darkness grades were also available, with “50” grade film allegedly rendering vehicle interiors nearly invisible from outside. Pressure horns, priced between ₹1,500 and ₹4,000, sat openly on shop shelves.

E-commerce platforms stock the same items at similar prices. Flashers list between ₹600 to ₹1,500 with multiple installation options, while hooters range from ₹615 to ₹1,000 and pressure horns start at ₹900. Vehicle-specific searches yield multiple purchase options.

In Lalbagh market and areas near Hazratganj police station, shopkeepers openly sold and installed such items. A vendor identified as Aman said pressure horns came in two categories at ₹1,600 and ₹2,050, with siren installation at ₹1,000 and flasher fitting at ₹600. Another seller stated these products see steady demand, adding vendors do not take responsibility for their use.

Authorities promise action

“Traffic teams are conducting citywide drives against vehicles using black films and hooters. Offenders are being challaned, and illegal fittings are being removed on the spot,” said Babloo Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

Prabhat Pandey, regional transport officer (Lucknow), said that drives against such violations have been conducted time to time earlier as well. Authorities will soon intensify action against them to shut down the illegal sale. “If such items are being sold in these markets, we will curb it,” he said.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said stricter e-commerce monitoring and action against sellers is essential to address the issue.

The Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench directed authorities on March 16 to detail steps taken over five years to curb manufacture and sale of illegal horns and modified silencers amid rising noise pollution.

Notably, a 2014 government clarification allows hooters only for emergency vehicles during emergencies. Section 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, prohibits multi-toned horns emitting harsh or alarming sounds.