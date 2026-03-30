Day after Noida International Airport opening, Mayawati claims Jewar groundwork initiated during her tenure

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday claimed the project was conceived during her tenure. Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati has appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to avoid what she described as “misleading politics” of rival parties. (FILE PHOTO)

In a detailed post shared on X, Mayawati said that not only the blueprint but all essential groundwork for the airport had been initiated when the BSP was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

She claimed that had there been no hurdles from the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, the project—like the Yamuna Expressway—would have been completed much earlier during her tenure.

Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party (SP), the BSP chief alleged that the previous state government spent most of its time neglecting developmental priorities and undoing welfare measures initiated for weaker sections. She further accused the SP regime of changing names of institutions, districts, roads and parks associated with icons of the Bahujan movement, reflecting what she termed as “negative, casteist and politically motivated thinking.”

Positioning the BSP as a pro-development alternative, Mayawati appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to avoid what she described as “misleading politics” of rival parties and instead repose faith in the BSP’s ideology of “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay” for inclusive growth.

She also raised the long-pending demand for a separate high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh and questioned when the region’s aspiration for a separate state would be fulfilled.

The remarks signal an attempt by the BSP to reclaim political space by revisiting its development record, even as the ruling BJP showcases marquee infrastructure projects like the Jewar airport ahead of upcoming elections.