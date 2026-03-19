Deaf-mute patient found pregnant at UP med varsity, sanitation worker arrested

KANPUR A deaf-mute woman undergoing treatment at the psychiatry ward of the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) in Saifai was found to be 19 weeks pregnant during a routine examination, setting off a rape investigation that led to the arrest of a contractual sanitation worker posted in the same ward within hours of the case coming to light. The woman, aged around 38 years and unidentified, was brought to the hospital’s emergency by a passerby on June 25, 2025. (Pic for representation)

The university issued a statement saying it has constituted an internal committee to examine the role of its personnel.

The woman, aged around 38 years and unidentified, was brought to the hospital’s emergency by a passerby on June 25, 2025. Unable to speak or hear, she could not provide any details about herself and her identity remains unknown. She was admitted to the psychiatry department and placed under treatment for a mental disorder.

She is one of 13 patients in the ward, all brought in by members of the public, who have no family contact and whose identities could not be established.

The pregnancy came to light on March 18 during a routine check up. Department head Dr Arun Kumar Mishra grew suspicious after reviewing an ultrasound and ordered further tests, which confirmed she was 19 weeks pregnant.

He filed a written complaint at Saifai police station, on the basis of which a rape case was registered. The woman was moved to a separate ward and is under medical supervision.

Four staff members were posted to the ward — one woman, two men aged 70 and 72, and Ravindra Kumar, 28, who was deployed as a sanitation worker on an outsourced contract. Given his age and unrestricted access to the ward, suspicion fell on him early in the investigation. Etawah police carried out raids in the Bakewar area and arrested him the same evening. He had gone into hiding after the pregnancy was discovered, said SSP (Etawah) Brijesh Srivastava.

Ravindra has been charged under Section 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Circle officer (Saifai) KP Singh said he confessed to raping the woman multiple times inside the ward. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and police said they would seek his custody remand. Other staff members are also being questioned.