Deaths due to ‘Chinese manjha’ tantamount to murder, says Yogi

Taking a stern view of rising fatalities linked to banned nylon kite string, commonly known as “Chinese manjha,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that deaths caused by the sharp synthetic thread should be treated on par with murder. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has said there can be no compromise on public safety. (FILE PHOTO)

In recent tragic incidents in Lucknow and other parts of the state, unsuspecting commuters and pedestrians lost their lives after the nearly invisible string slit their throats or caused other fatal injuries. At least six deaths and multiple injuries were reported in different districts of Uttar Pradesh in about a year.

A medical representative, Mohammad Shoaib, 33, died allegedly after a kite string cut a vein in his neck in Lucknow’s Bazaar Khala area on Wednesday afternoon when he was riding a motorcycle.

Calling death caused by “Chinese kite string” tantamount to murder, the chief minister said, “Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible in such cases.”

He also clarified that “Chinese kite” string is completely banned, and its continued availability is a matter of serious concern, according to an official statement. He has directed the police to conduct a statewide campaign during which strict vigil will be maintained not only on the sale of “Chinese kite string,” but also on its storage and transportation.

What is “Chinese manjha?”

Unlike traditional cotton thread, “Chinese manjha” is made of synthetic nylon coated with powdered glass or metallic abrasives, making it extremely sharp and durable. While marketed for competitive kite flying, it has repeatedly proven deadly for two-wheeler riders, cyclists, pedestrians, and even birds. Authorities say the material not only violates environmental and wildlife protection norms, but also poses a grave threat to human life in crowded urban settings.

The chief minister has directed that the progress and actions of the statewide special campaign to completely break the supply chain of “Chinese kite string” be regularly reviewed at a high level to ensure that there is no negligence at any level. He said that there can be no compromise on public safety.