Delhi Haat style ODOC Park to come up near Gomti Nagar rly stn

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to develop a new food and tourism hub in Gomti Nagar by setting up an ‘One District One Cuisine (ODOC) Park’ near the newly built Gomti Nagar Railway Station. The Gomti Nagar railway station in Lucknow, in the vicinity of which an ODOC Park is proposed to come up (HT File Photo)

The project will feature more than 40 food kiosks showcasing traditional and popular dishes from districts across Uttar Pradesh, positioning itself as a major food destination in the city while generating employment opportunities.

Bringing the project into focus, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar on Tuesday inspected the proposed site in Vibhuti Khand and directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal for the park. Officials said the authority plans to build the project on nearly 8,000 square metres of prime land near the railway station.

LDA plans to develop the park on the lines of Delhi Haat and create a dedicated culinary space where visitors can experience local cuisine from different regions of the state under one roof. Apart from food kiosks, the authority will create seating areas and ensure landscaping, beautification and sanitation facilities to improve visitor experience.

Officials said the project will not only promote the state government’s ODOC initiative but also create fresh business opportunities for local vendors and artisans.

Kumar also reviewed progress of the budget hotel project in Vikrant Khand, which LDA plans to operate as “Hyatt Centric” with a five-star rating. Officials informed him that repair and redesign work at the site is progressing rapidly and is expected to finish within six months, stated in a LDA press release on Tuesday.

Built across 10,968 square metres, the eight-storey hotel will offer 186 luxury rooms along with a food court, dining spaces, meeting halls and a terrace garden. Officials said the project could generate around ₹378 crore in revenue for the authority.

Kumar also inspected Kailashkunj Complex on Ayodhya National Highway and reviewed the redevelopment process.