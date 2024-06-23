Delhi-Meerut RRTS second depot to come up at Modipuram

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is building the second train depot for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor in Meerut’s Modipuram, according to an official statement. This facility will include a metro station for passengers and a train stabling yard for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains. (For representation)

NCRTC said the Modipuram depot and metro station would be connected to the Meerut-Haridwar main road via a newly constructed 30-meter-wide approach road. The station will feature two entry-exit gates.

The stabling lines at the depot will be able to accommodate 34 Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains. An automatic train washing plant will be installed for cleaning purposes. Additionally, a depot control center (DCC) will be established for smooth operations. Furthermore, the depot will include a scrap yard, logistics office, and compressor room. The entire depot will be developed as a green area, with extensive tree and plant cultivation. There are also plans to install solar panels on the rooftops to generate renewable energy.

A total of 13 stations of the project are in the final stages of construction. Meerut Metro will be the first to operate on Rapid Rail Transit System infrastructure.

While Meerut Central, Bhainsali, and Begumpul stations are underground, the rest are elevated. Additionally, passengers will have access to Namo Bharat trains from Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram stations. The other stations will serve only the Meerut Metro. The target is to complete the entire RRTS and Meerut Metro project by next year.