Demand for housing rises beyond NCR, UP RERA approves 308 projects in 2025

Demand for residential units in the state has expanded beyond the National Capital Region (NCR). The past year witnessed a sharp rise in demand for housing in non-NCR regions. UP RERA in 2025 approved 308 projects, up from 259 in 2024. In the religious town of Mathura, 23 projects were registered, reflecting increased activity driven by religious tourism. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The growing share of non-NCR registrations highlights the impact of government-led infrastructure development, improved connectivity and urban expansion across Tier-2 and emerging cities,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman, UP RERA.

Among the non-NCR regions, Lucknow has emerged as a key growth engine, with 67 projects registered in 2025. In the religious town of Mathura, 23 projects were registered, reflecting increased activity driven by religious tourism. Bareilly saw 15 registrations, and Agra 14, indicating growing investor confidence in cities beyond the NCR.

“The significant rise in project registrations, approved units, and capital investment reflects growing confidence in the regulatory framework,” said Bhoosreddy. “Our focus continues to be on balanced regional development, timely project completion, and protecting homebuyers’ interests, while fostering an investor-friendly environment across the state,” he added.

Rising investment in religious and pilgrim cities

According to UP RERA, 2025 also saw a rise in real estate investment and project registrations in the state’s religious and pilgrimage cities. Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi, and Prayagraj have become key destinations for planned real estate growth, driven by better connectivity, urban renewal initiatives, and a steady increase in domestic and international visitors.

In the temple town of Ayodhya, five real estate projects were registered in 2025, reflecting steady investor interest in line with the city’s growing religious and tourism prominence. Mathura emerged as a major hub with 23 project registrations, driven by strong demand for residential, hospitality, and commercial spaces.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, nine projects were registered last year, with Prayagraj closely following at seven registrations.

Top performing districts

Among the districts, Noida remained the top performer in 2025 with 69 registered projects and 37,199 approved units. Lucknow followed closely with 67 projects and 13,668 units, while Ghaziabad recorded 29 projects with 10,747 units. In terms of investment, Noida led the state with ₹37,161 crore, followed by Ghaziabad at ₹12,750 crore and Lucknow at ₹9,398 crore, highlighting their continued significance in the state’s real estate sector.