Democratic principle of live and let live has origins in India: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said at a time when much of the world lacked a strong emphasis on civilisation, human values and culture, India was flourishing in all these spheres. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Gorakhpur on September 15. (HT photo)

“From ancient times, Indian civilisation has been deeply rooted in democratic principles. The Rishi (Indian sages) tradition emphasised the principle of ‘Live and Let Live,’ a true form of democracy that originated in India,” he added.

“India’s ethos has always been one of inclusivity, captured in the timeless philosophy of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ (May all be happy). This spirit is reflected today in PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” the CM added.

Yogi expressed these views while addressing a week-long conference on ‘India as the Mother of Democracy,’ which was part of a series of discussions on contemporary issues, held in observance of the 55th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 10th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath here.

The event was held at the conference hall of the Gorakhnath temple. He said the democracy as defined by former US President Abraham Lincoln had its origins in the Indian culture. “The essence of democratic values can be found from the Vedic period. It reflects in Ramayana and Mahabharata eras when people’s voice and interests were of utmost importance,” the CM said.

Lord Ram prioritised the people’s voice and Lord Krishna preferred governance through a council of elders, Yogi added. Attacking the alleged slavery mindset of a section of people, he said, “Freedom of India will face a threat when we fail to safeguard its democratic heritage.”

The CM cited the Vaishali Republic as a prime example from ancient history, where the entire governance system was dedicated to the people’s welfare. “The strength of our democracy lies in the protection of our Constitution and safeguarding it is our joint responsibility without any division of caste, creed, religion and region,” Yogi said.