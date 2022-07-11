Demolition notices against 9 buildings of Kanpur realtor
KANPUR The noose is being tightened against Haji Mohammad Wasi, the builder arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence that erupted on June 3. The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has issued demolition notices against nine of his buildings, which were found to have been raised illegally in an inquiry by the agency, said officials.
As many as 28 buildings were on the probe list and officials were looking into the other 19– whether or not these were built in accordance with rules, they said.
The builder has been asked to reply to the notices for the nine buildings. “We are waiting for him to file his reply on these notices. After that the process for demolition will begin,” said one of the officials.
Similarly, the inquiry into his 19 other buildings is underway on specific points, which include whether Wasi built these with or without map approval and rules were complied with.
Wasi is known for constructing buildings after entering into agreement with land owners. As per this, constructs the building and takes 60% of the flats while the land owner gets the remaining ones. The KDA zonal teams and the district administration have secured a few such agreements, said officials.
The inquiry was also trying to trace his links with people who submitted the maps, if any, on his behalf. However, KDA officials blamed the police for not cooperating with them when the properties were sealed and their custody was passed on to local police. “In many cases, the work continued and was completed despite the building being sealed,” they added.
“Before his name surfaced in the Kanpur violence, the KDA was acting tough against illegal constructions and people behind them. These included Haji Wasi, whose buildings were sealed but work on them continued,” said an official.
Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu garners support from Uttarakhand MLAs, MPs
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, visited Dehradun on Monday to garner support from legislators and parliamentarians for the July 18 presidential elections. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received her at Jolly Grant Airport. Murmu and Dhami paid homage to the martyrs of the statehood movement at the memorial site at Dehradun Collectorate. Activists from the Tribal Morcha took out a rally in her support till the CM's office.
Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Monday said that the animal husbandry department is keenly looking at making Bengaluru free of stray dogs. Chauhan also held a meeting with officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the concerned department regarding vaccinating dogs to control their birth rate in Bengaluru. The city's stray dog population is exploding despite the BBMP neutering at least 45,000 animals annually since 2018, according to the survey.
Police register fourth FIR against builder Sanjay Chhabria
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a fresh criminal case against builder Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Group for allegedly cheating Yes Bank to the tune of ₹52.12 crore. According to police, Chhabria's firm Sumer Radius Realty Private Limited misused a term loan of ₹52.12 crore taken from Yes Bank by diverting the money to other companies. In March 2019, its account was declared a non-performing asset, an EOW officer said.
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court summons filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over ‘Kaali’ row
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday issued summons and notice of injunction to “Kaali” filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on a suit seeking to restrain Manimekalai's from depicting Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Additional senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar directed Manimekalai to appear before the court on August 6, saying she needed to be heard before passing any order.
Retired Bangalore University professor wins ₹13 lakh after suing bank
A 65-year-old retired Bangalore University professor won back ₹13 lakh of professor KP Sreenath's retirement funds that he had lost to cyber criminals by suing a national bank after he was denied a refund, along with another ₹35,000 compensation. According to reports, professor KP Sreenath had the shock of his life when he saw that nearly ₹13 lakh of his retirement funds were missing from his bank account with the State Bank of India.
