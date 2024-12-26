Menu Explore
Deploy sufficient police force to protect Shahi Hammam: HC

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Citizens in Agra, led by a voluntary group, took out a ‘Heritage Farewell Walk’ in Chipitola area on Wednesday to save the ancient structure and spread awareness on safeguarding it

AGRA Rekindling hopes of those fighting to save the ancient ‘Shahi Hammam’ in Agra, the Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the commissioner of police (Agra) and Archaeological Survey of India offices in Agra and Lucknow to ensure that no damage is done to the structure.

The orders were passed on a PIL filed by one Chandrapal Singh Rana against the ASI and five others. (File Photo)
The orders were passed on a PIL filed by one Chandrapal Singh Rana against the ASI and five others. (File Photo)

The bench of Justice Salil Kumar and Justice Samit Gopal, while hearing the case as a fresh one during the winter vacation by order of chief justice of Allahabad HC, also directed the commissioner of police to ensure that sufficient police force shall be deployed to protect the structure.

The orders were passed on a PIL filed by one Chandrapal Singh Rana against the ASI and five others. The court heard the counsel for the petitioner and respondents and ordered to issue notice to respondents fixing January 27, 2025, as the next date.

The court asked the Registrar (Compliance) to inform ASI office at Mall Road in Agra, Uttar Pradesh State Archeology at Chhattar Manzil complex, MG Road, Lucknow and commissioner of police, Agra about the order within 24 hours.

Atmiya Iram, leading the movement to save Shahi Hammam, said the court order brought hope for heritage enthusiasts. “Left with no hope, we had organised a farewell walk on Wednesday. But within 24 hours, the story has changed. I am grateful to all for coming together to save our heritage,” she said.

Citizens in Agra, led by a voluntary group, took out a ‘Heritage Farewell Walk’ in Chipitola area on Wednesday to save the ‘Shahi Hammam’ and spread awareness on safeguarding the ancient structure, said to be endangered by a sale executed in favour of a private party in the old city area.

Heritage enthusiasts were concerned that another property of historical value will be at the mercy of the current owner, who could bring it down to suit his plans, citing his ownership rights. Historians, social activists and heritage lovers gathered at Bijlighar crossing and walked with placards with a message ‘Save Shahi Hammam’ and ‘Farewell Shahi Hammam’.

The speakers said ‘Shahi Hammam’ finds mention in ‘The Traveller Guide to Agra’ by Satya Chandra Mukherjee (1892) and in ‘Historical and Descriptive Agra’ by Syed Mohd Lateef (1896).

