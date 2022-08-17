Deposit Tricolours with us. We’ll take care: LMGC
La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow has invited citizens and organisations to post or deposit their national flags to the college, as it has taken the initiative to dispose of them in accordance with the flag code of India.
“We will be happy to receive all the flags from residential societies, institutions, offices and roads across the city and state. We will take care of them according to the flag code of India,” said Aashrita Dass, principal.
Citizens may deposit them at the college gate number 1 she said. The initiative is the brainchild of teachers and staff of the school. The district administration has been informed about the initiative.
“We propose to bury all the flags collected most respectfully, away from public glare, as per the code laid down. We take it as our duty to ensure that the flags are held in high esteem,” she said.
With the national flag hoisted over several thousand households, streets, markets and offices between August 13 and August 15, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour on every household)’ campaign to mark the 76th year of Independence, there were legitimate concerns about whether these flags would be disposed of in a dignified and safe manner once the celebrations are over by several concerned citizens. This common concern prompted the school to take the initiative.
According to the flag code, while there is no restriction on display of the national flag by members of the general public, private organisations, educational institutions, etc, there are clear guidelines on the manner in which it can be hoisted and the manner in which it has to be disposed of.
Section 2.2 (xiii) and Section 3.25 of the code states that when the flag is damaged or soiled, it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or by any method consistent with the dignity of the flag. In no case, can a damaged or torn flag be allowed to remain on display and it should not be cast aside or disrespectfully disposed of, the code states, an official said.
