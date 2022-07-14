Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak flags off mobile healthcare units for 3 east U.P. districts

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak flagged off mobile healthcare units (MHUs) for three districts on Wednesday.

“State government is committed to improving accessibility of healthcare in the state and efforts like the launch of mobile healthcare units will aid in improving accessibility,” he said after flagging off these mobile units launched by MSD Pharmaceuticals and Smile Foundation.

“These MHUs meant for Balrampur, Chandauli and Varanasi will offer free diagnostic and medicine facilities. Telemedicine facility will also be offered to connect experts for opinion even from a remote village,” said Neelima Dwivedi, executive director, government affairs, MSD pharmaceuticals.

“Our focus is on rural population particularly women who have a habit of ignoring their health needs. Women often ignore visiting health centres but now these vans shall reach them. This is phase one of the project and we would soon expand in more districts,” she said.