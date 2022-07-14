Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak flags off mobile healthcare units for 3 east U.P. districts
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak flagged off mobile healthcare units (MHUs) for three districts on Wednesday.
“State government is committed to improving accessibility of healthcare in the state and efforts like the launch of mobile healthcare units will aid in improving accessibility,” he said after flagging off these mobile units launched by MSD Pharmaceuticals and Smile Foundation.
“These MHUs meant for Balrampur, Chandauli and Varanasi will offer free diagnostic and medicine facilities. Telemedicine facility will also be offered to connect experts for opinion even from a remote village,” said Neelima Dwivedi, executive director, government affairs, MSD pharmaceuticals.
“Our focus is on rural population particularly women who have a habit of ignoring their health needs. Women often ignore visiting health centres but now these vans shall reach them. This is phase one of the project and we would soon expand in more districts,” she said.
-
Interstate gang busted, 5 arrested
An interstate gang of drug peddlers has been busted and four people, including two women have been arrested, said officials from Central Crime Branch on Wednesday. “They had connections with drug peddlers of Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. The gang was in contact with drug peddlers from Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi and Hyderabad. They received advance money in cash,” said a senior CCB officer.
-
Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi
Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice on Tuesday near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district, police said on Wednesday. The assailants fled from the location after the attack, however, police said that they have identified one of the attackers. Superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil said a relative of Bolannavar's brother is involved in the incident.
-
Scrapbooking and other summer pleasures
Before scrapbooking became a verb, a subculture with its own norms, colour-coded pens, communities and hashtag, it was an object that my mother and grandmother owned. I spend most of my working time tapping away on the computer. I mean human ancestors. I am not here to turn back the time or be nostalgic. I enjoy apps, games, Instagram and my iphone as much as you. You could garden and feel the earth.
-
South Mumbai waterlogging, rains and coastal road suspected
The incessant rains coupled with Wednesday morning's high tide, led to waterlogging in South Mumbai areas, including Marine Drive, where monsoon waterlogging used to be a rare phenomenon. The road outside Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana were waterlogged at 10am, said former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator from the area, Harshita Narwekar. Civic officials stated that the reason Marine Drive areas were waterlogged, was Wednesday's high tide.
-
Gangster forcibly freed from police custody in Agra court
Agra An accused booked under the Gangster Act was forcibly freed from police custody on Wednesday afternoon when he was brought to the civil court here for hearing. The policeman with the accused was hit on the head with a brick by those who got the latter freed. The injured cop is admitted for treatment of injuries.
