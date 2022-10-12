Deputy CM orders screening of houses in dengue-hit areas

Due to sudden spurt in dengue cases across the state, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has asked the health officials to take vigorous measures to curb the spread of this disease.

On Tuesday, Pathak directed the officials across the state to conduct screening in at least 60 houses in the vicinity of the house where a dengue patient is found and serve notices to owners of plots spotted with waterlogging under a special drive.

Directing all the chief medical officers across the state, the deputy CM said, “Issue notice to plot owners if waterlogging is found. Health department and malaria unit should conduct intensive campaign in the areas where dengue-malaria patients are found. Identify the fever victims and provide investigation and treatment.”

“The upcoming 15 days are very important because after rains, mosquito breeding can lead to increase in dengue and malaria cases. In such a situation, conduct intensive campaign in dengue-malaria affected areas. In case a patient is reported, at least 60 homes in the surrounding should be screened and spraying of anti-larva should be ensured,” the minister told officials.

In a press statement, the deputy chief minister said that after the rains, there may be waterlogging in many areas hence if a plot is spotted with stagnant water, officials should serve notice to the plot owners.

“People can use mosquito net for at least next two weeks, till there are chances of getting dengue via mosquito bite,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

“There is no shortage of medicines. There is also a robust system for testing dengue,” said Pathak in a press statement.

Each hospital should increase beds for dengue patients as and when required. Under no circumstances should the patient be returned without treatment, he said.