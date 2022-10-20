Deputy CM’s review meeting: Directives issued to spruce up medical facilities in U.P.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has asked health officials to fill up vacancies in government hospitals in the state and reduce cases of patients leaving against medical advice (LAMA).

“Implement government schemes, and a progress report should be submitted in a week’s time about it,” said Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, while chairing a review meeting with officials from different medical facilities, on Thursday.

The minister said that health officials can contact corporate heads to get equipment from them as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He said that ambulances should be kept in working condition and if they are defunct, they should be repaired instead of having them declared as scrap.

The minister said the new building of the hospital in Agra will soon be handed over to the department. Meanwhile, he also asked that land be identified for the construction of new hospitals in Lakhimpur Khiri and Kanpur Dehat.

“All hospitals providing treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme should put up a board in this regard and hospitals not doing so will face action,” he said.