Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Deputy CM’s review meeting: Directives issued to spruce up medical facilities in U.P.

Deputy CM’s review meeting: Directives issued to spruce up medical facilities in U.P.

lucknow news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has asked health officials to fill up vacancies in government hospitals in the state and reduce cases of patients leaving against medical advice (LAMA)

U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (HT FIle Photo)
U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (HT FIle Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has asked health officials to fill up vacancies in government hospitals in the state and reduce cases of patients leaving against medical advice (LAMA).

“Implement government schemes, and a progress report should be submitted in a week’s time about it,” said Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, while chairing a review meeting with officials from different medical facilities, on Thursday.

The minister said that health officials can contact corporate heads to get equipment from them as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He said that ambulances should be kept in working condition and if they are defunct, they should be repaired instead of having them declared as scrap.

The minister said the new building of the hospital in Agra will soon be handed over to the department. Meanwhile, he also asked that land be identified for the construction of new hospitals in Lakhimpur Khiri and Kanpur Dehat.

“All hospitals providing treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme should put up a board in this regard and hospitals not doing so will face action,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out