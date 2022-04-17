DESPITE HC CONCERN: Government lawyers continue to get interview call
Several government lawyers continued to receive calls from the state law department on Saturday evening for interview despite the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court expressing its concern over such interviews.
The interviews are reportedly to decide if the government lawyers should be retained or not.
It may be pointed out that the state government appoints government advocates, both in high courts and district courts, for representing it before the courts. These lawyers get remuneration from the state government.
Now during its second tenure, the Yogi Adityanath government is conducting interviews of government advocates it had appointed during its first five-year tenure before extending their appointment.
The office of principal secretary (law and legal remembrancer), state law department on Saturday evening called several government advocates for the interview.
The lawyers were directed to be present for a meeting at 4 pm on Monday (April 18) at the law department office at Lok Bhawan here.
According to government sources, it is planning to remove even additional advocate generals.
After formation of the Yogi government 2.0, the state government has removed one additional advocate general, one chief standing counsel, one additional chief standing counsel and a standing counsel.
A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi had summoned chief standing counsel (CSC) JK Sinha in court on April 13 and expressed its resentment over the interviews by the law department.
However, the court had reserved its order.
“During hearing, the court had pointed out that the law department was not authorised to take interviews of government advocates,” said Amrendra Nath Tripathi, general secretary, Oudh Bar Association, Lucknow high court.
SCREENING
In these ‘screening’ interviews, advocates are being asked several questions related to writ, Indian constitution and also questions related with civil and criminal matters.
“Lawyers are being asked about their source of appointment also,” said a government advocate who had already appeared for screening interview on April 12.
COMPLAINTS
The state government has received several complaints against government advocates over not attending court proceedings, resulting in adverse orders against the government.
AG VACATES OFFICE
Advocate general Raghvendra Singh has vacated his office and has also returned the official car. The state government is in the process of appointing a new advocate general.
Transport department initiative: Automatic online temporary permit delivery system soon
The Uttar Pradesh transport department is ready with a new system under which all temporary transport permits will be issued automatically through a portal, with no manual intervention, obviating the need for applicants to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) for the purpose, officials dealing with the issue said. “The transport department has made all preparations to launch the new system by April-end,” an official said.
Uttar Pradesh govt mulling over developing cow sanctuaries: Min
MEERUT Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said here on Saturday that the state government was mulling over developing cow sanctuaries ( gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide protection to stray animals. Interacting with officials of animal husbandry department during a review meeting of Meerut division, the minister said that the state government wanted to provide a protected area for stray animals, particularly cows.
UP STF arrests one for duping mill owners on pretext of govt supply
The UP police Special Task Force on Saturday arrested a fraudster involved in duping food processing firms of several crores on pretext of government supply, senior police officials said. The accused Dinesh Kumar Mishra, resident of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur, was arrested from his house in Rajajipuram under Talkatora police station limits. The police seized 171 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from him, stated the STF press note.
7 teams formed to investigate suicide of contractor: Karnataka Police
Karnataka police have formed seven teams to investigate the alleged suicide of contractor and Bharatiya Janata Party worker Santosh Patil, officials said on Saturday. Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, barely two weeks after accusing former rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of harassing him for a 40% commission to release funds for around ₹4 crore worth of work done.
Talking of PM Awaas Yojana impact, Maurya recalls humble past
LUCKNOW: Talking about how a record number of houses for poor built during the BJP rule had helped the common man, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday recalled his humble past when his mother would climb the roof of his hutment to fix leakage during the rainy season.
