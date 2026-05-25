Develop centralised CCTV monitoring system for all UP police stations: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered a major technology upgrade of Uttar Pradesh Police’s communication and surveillance systems, directing officials to develop a centralised dashboard for live monitoring of CCTV feeds from all police stations across the state, informed senior police officials in a press note shared with media on Sunday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was chairing a high-level review meeting of the police radio department. (HT file)

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the police radio department, Yogi stressed that confidentiality of police communication, movement and operational information was of “highest priority” and warned against any possibility of technical breach or surveillance compromise.

“There can be no compromise with the security of police communication systems,” the CM said while directing officials to strengthen the police radio network with modern technologies and ensure uninterrupted connectivity in remote areas.

Officials said the proposed central dashboard would enable real-time monitoring of CCTV cameras installed at police stations, allowing senior officers to improve supervision of law and order, accountability and response mechanisms.

Besides, the government reviewed plans to further strengthen the police radio department’s administrative structure. During the meeting, a proposal to establish the headquarters of DIG Radio (Eastern Zone) in Azamgarh and DIG Radio (Western Zone) in Aligarh was discussed.

The meeting also deliberated on verifying service records and character rolls of radio personnel through district SPs and ensuring technical testing of wireless equipment before declaring them obsolete.

According to officials, the department procured 275 flat base masts, 5,322 batteries, 120 backpack communication sets and several supporting accessories, including antennas, chargers and cables, during the previous financial year. Under the police modernisation programme, 50 public address systems were also installed.

Officials informed the CM that the use of reverse auction in procurement of communication equipment resulted in savings of nearly ₹1.23 crore for the state government. Reviewing the financial year 2026-27 action plan, the government said digital wireless communication services would be launched in 12 districts at a projected cost of ₹47 crore.

The proposed expansion includes installation of self-supported masts in remote police stations, procurement of 5G filters for portable communication systems, measuring instruments and development of handheld wireless communication systems for the Lucknow Police Commissionerate.

The CM also directed officials to modernise personnel management systems within the department. He asked authorities to update records of all employees on the Human Sampada portal and ensure digitisation of service records, leave management and character rolls.