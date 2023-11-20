Devotees soak in rituals at Yamuna ghats as Chhath festivities conclude

Yamuna ghats in the city came alive early on Monday morning as scores of people gathered there to offer prayers to Surya, the solar deity in Hinduism, marking the end to the four-day Chhath festivities. Among arrangements made by the district administration for the occasion were the decked-up ghats. HT Image

People seen offering water to the deity had been on 36-hour-long fast. Later, they had ‘prasad’ after the rituals.

Balkeshwar, Dusshera, Rambagh and Kailash Ghats had witnessed similar scenes the previous evening as devotees prayed to the setting sun. Various organisations had come forward to organise the events at the ghats.

However, the water quality of the Yamuna remained an issue.

District magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami, additional police commissioner KK Chaudhary and MLA Purshottam Khandelwal visited the Balkeshwar ghat on Sunday evening.

Caption :: Devotees praying at Dushhera Ghat near Taj Mahal on Monday morning. Photo HT