Devotees throng Ayodhya temples on Day I of Chaitra Navratri

Devotees in large numbers, both locals and from adjoining areas as well as other districts, visited temples in Ayodhya on the first day of Chaitra Navratri on Sunday. Long queue outside Badi Devkali temple in Ayodhya on the first day of Navratri on March 30. (Ravindra Singh)

People started lining up outside these temples since morning. Majestic ghats of Ayodhya also witnessed large turnout of devotees who not only offered prayer at Badi Devkali, the clan deity of Lord Ram, and Chhoti Devkali, the clan deity of Goddess Sita, but also turned up at Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi.

After offering prayers at the Devi temples, the devotees visited Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi where large crowds continued to gather till late in the evening. Prominent vantage points like Lata Chowk and Ram Ki Paidi also witnessed a heavy rush of devotees. The Janmabhoomi Path was packed with visitors.

Festive fervour was evident at prominent temples, including Mata Mari Temple at Guptar Ghat, Pateshwari Mata Temple in Cantt and Sheetla Mata Temple near Makbara, where worshippers continued to offer prayers till late in the evening.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has made special arrangements for devotees at Ram Mandir. The entire temple complex was decked up. Ayodhya’s senior superintendent of police Raj Karan Nayyar said elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the temples.

“Devotees in huge numbers are expected on Ram Navami and the administration is working to ensure a smooth and well-organised darshan experience for all while maintaining strict security protocols,” he added.

A large contingent of police force has been deployed in Ayodhya for Navratri and Ram Navami celebrations.

Cops, including women officers, have been deployed to ensure safety and convenience of female devotees. Barricades and queue management systems have been set up to regulate the crowd movement.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has ensured cleanliness, drinking water and other essential facilities at temples.