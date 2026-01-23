Dhyan Chand University to be hub for sports education, training: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inspected the Major Dhyan Chand State Sports University at Salawa in Meerut and issued strict instructions to officials to ensure that the academic session begins by May 31, 2026 under all circumstances. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects ongoing construction work at Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

He said the sports university will act as a central hub for sports education and training, adding that in the future, one sports college will be established in each commissionerate of the state.

Speaking to the media during the inspection of the state’s first sports university, the chief minister said that a new sports culture has taken shape in the country over the past 11 years. He credited initiatives such as Khelo India, the Fit India Movement and MPs’ sports competitions for giving a fresh direction to sports and encouraging youth participation nationwide.

Highlighting the state government’s efforts to promote sports at the grassroots level, Yogi said rural sports leagues are being organised in every village, MLA sports competitions are being held, and stadiums are being constructed in every district of Uttar Pradesh. He termed it a matter of pride that the country’s first sports university named after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand is being established in Meerut.

Calling Meerut the land of revolution, Adityanath said the city has played a key role in strengthening the ‘One District One Product’ initiative, which is why it was chosen as the location for the sports university.

He said the campus area has been expanded from the originally proposed 90 acres to 100 acres.

Construction works worth ₹230 crore in the first phase and around ₹200 crore in the second phase are scheduled to be completed by May 31.

He further said that the university’s first courses began in August and that regular classes will be conducted on the campus in the upcoming academic session. The university will offer diploma and degree programmes in 12 regular sports disciplines.

Emphasising the need to develop the institution into a world-class sports university, the chief minister directed officials to ensure the appointment of quality faculty and the engagement of former international players as coaches.

Referring to the consistent medal-winning performances by athletes from western Uttar Pradesh, he said the state government will also extend support to private sports academies to further strengthen the sports ecosystem.

In the coming years, the Major Dhyan Chand State Sports University will play a vital role in promoting sports culture and contribute significantly to the vision of a developed India, he added.