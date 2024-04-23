 Digvijaya Singh attends last rites of son-in-law - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Digvijaya Singh attends last rites of son-in-law

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 23, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Those aware of the situation said Singh attended the last rites of his son-in-law at Ramnagar, Barabanki.

LUCKNOW: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh cancelled his poll campaigns in Madhya Pradesh on Monday to attend the last rites of his son-in-law, Raja Ratnakar Singh, who passed away on Sunday.

Digvijaya Singh paying homage to his son-in-law (Sourced)
Digvijaya Singh paying homage to his son-in-law (Sourced)

Digvijaya Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and Congress candidate from the Rajgarh seat in MP, chose to be with his daughter, Mrinalini Singh.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Last night, my elder son-in-law Raja Ratnakar Singh passed away. 61-year-old Ratnakar had been battling cancer for almost a year. I am in Lucknow for his last rites. I have suspended my election campaign in this hour of grief and am with my daughter Mrinalini and other family members. May God grant Ratnakar a place in his lotus feet and peace to his soul! Om Shanti!” said Singh in a post on X.

Those aware of the situation said Singh attended the last rites of his son-in-law at Ramnagar, Barabanki.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Digvijaya Singh attends last rites of son-in-law
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On