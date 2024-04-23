Digvijaya Singh attends last rites of son-in-law

LUCKNOW: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh cancelled his poll campaigns in Madhya Pradesh on Monday to attend the last rites of his son-in-law, Raja Ratnakar Singh, who passed away on Sunday. Digvijaya Singh paying homage to his son-in-law (Sourced)

Digvijaya Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and Congress candidate from the Rajgarh seat in MP, chose to be with his daughter, Mrinalini Singh.

“Last night, my elder son-in-law Raja Ratnakar Singh passed away. 61-year-old Ratnakar had been battling cancer for almost a year. I am in Lucknow for his last rites. I have suspended my election campaign in this hour of grief and am with my daughter Mrinalini and other family members. May God grant Ratnakar a place in his lotus feet and peace to his soul! Om Shanti!” said Singh in a post on X.

Those aware of the situation said Singh attended the last rites of his son-in-law at Ramnagar, Barabanki.