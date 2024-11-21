Diljit Lko concert brings black-marketing of tickets to light

With Diljit Dosanjh’s concert scheduled for Friday, a number of Instagram accounts have started selling tickets by running sponsored advertisements promising to sell tickets starting from ₹3000 to ₹11,000. Screenshot of the ad (HT Photo)

The matter came to light, when one of those Instagram accounts was contacted.

The person also promised to provide as many tickets as a fan wants.

“You have to pay 50% advance, this is compulsory because after confirming the ticket you have to transfer it within five minutes. Within 12 hours you will receive the ticket in your (e-)mail then pay the remaining amount,” the seller wrote.

When the joint commissioner of police, law and order, Amit Verma was informed, he said that the Lucknow police is vigilant on such activities and action will be taken if black marketing of tickets is found.

Lko police do’s and don’ts

No spot sale of tickets. Buy tickets (hard copy) in advance and bring them. In case of online booking, bring hard copy of ticket.

No ticket, no entry.

Entry will be given 3 hours before the program. Re-entry not permitted.

Escorts accompanying VVIP/VIP will return and park in P-5 parking. No security personnel allowed inside.

Temporary pick and drop stand on the road behind PHQ, UP-112 headquarters.

Towing and clamping action will be taken on illegal parking of vehicles in front of nearby mall or stadium.

Spectators coming to the programme will bring goods as per the guidelines of the programme because there may not be any facility to keep the goods at the venue.

Avoid bringing small children. Take special care if you bring them.

Spectators must keep their health-related medicines like BP, sugar, heart etc. with them.

Do not bring prohibited items and objectionable posters and banners.

Celebrities should maintain proper distance from the barricading placed before the stage and should not unnecessarily come near the stage.