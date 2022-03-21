Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Direct flight between Prayagraj and Lucknow from March 27
Direct flight between Prayagraj and Lucknow from March 27

After a gap of around three years, air passengers of Prayagraj would be getting an option of travelling to the state capital via a direct flight
Flights from Prayagraj to Nagpur via Lucknow and Indore too all set to begin (For Representation)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

After a gap of around three years, air passengers of Prayagraj would be getting an option of travelling to the state capital via a direct flight. Starting from March 27 onwards, Indigo airline is all set to introduce a direct flight from Prayagraj airport to Chaudhary Charan Singh international airport of Lucknow.

Besides, air passenger would also be able to avail air-connectivity from Prayagraj to Nagpur now, although this would be through a connecting flight via Lucknow and Indore, say officials in the know about it. Bookings for the new destinations i.e. Lucknow and the connecting destination Nagpur have already been started by Indigo, they add.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) regional director (Prayagraj), Achal Prakash said, “The flight from Prayagraj to Lucknow will depart at 4.25pm and reach its destination in 45 minutes i.e. at 5.10pm. Similarly, its departure from Lucknow for Prayagraj will be at 7.40am and the flight would land at Prayagraj airport at 8.45am.” On the route, an ATR class aircraft having a total of 72 seats will operate, he added.

Similarly, Indigo is providing connecting flights to Nagpur from March 27 itself. One will operate via Indore and the other flight will operate via Lucknow. Nagpur flight via Indore will be available from Prayagraj airport at 10.15am and will reach Nagpur at 3.25pm in 5.10 hours.

The second flight from Prayagraj to Nagpur will be available at 4.25 pm. This flight going via Lucknow will have time to reach Nagpur at 9.30 pm. The journey to Nagpur via this flight will be of 5.05 hours. Indigo has started its booking.

Earlier, the Jet Airways operated a direct flight from Prayagraj to Lucknow during the Kumbh in 2019. This service was discontinued in April 2019. Now once again direct service is being started by Indigo for Lucknow.

After the start of this new service, Prayagraj will now have direct air connectivity with 12 cities. Two flights are available from Prayagraj to Delhi, one each for Mumbai, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Indore, Bhopal, Gorakhpur, Dehradun, Raipur and Bilaspur.

