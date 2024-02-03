‘Disappointed’: Muslim body criticises prayers held at Gyanvapi cellar

LUCKNOW The Varanasi district court’s order allowing puja at the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid seems to rely on a “highly incorrect and unfounded argument”, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Friday, adding that it has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu over the matter and may also write to Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani (holding mic) also expressed concern over the “unilateral disclosure” of the ASI’s report by the Hindu side to the press. (File Photo)

The remarks come a day after two Hindu priests offered prayers to idols of deities inside the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid, in a huge victory for Hindu petitioners in the decades-old dispute. This was the first time that Hindu prayers were allowed in the 17th century Islamic shrine since 1993.

“We express deep surprise and disappointment at the judgment rendered by the Varanasi District Judge. In our perspective, this decision seems to rely on a highly incorrect and unfounded argument, asserting that the family of Somnath Vyas used to worship in the basement of the Gyanvapi Masjid until 1993, and it was closed on state government’s orders. Moreover, on January 24, the same court handed over the custody of the basement to the district administration,” the AIMPLB said in a statement issued on Friday.

Muslim organisations, under the umbrella of AIMPLB, also called for implementation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, in letter and spirit to prevent disputes arising in the country.

Claiming that the Muslim side was not given a chance to present its case, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said: “We will take the matter to the highest of courts.”

The body has now sought an appointment with the President over the matter, and may write to the CJI. “We hope that they can use their influence to address this situation and protect the principles of justice and equality...,” it added.

The reaction came hours after the Allahabad high court adjourned till February 6 hearing on the Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea against the Varanasi court order.