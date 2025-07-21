Discom privatisation will deprive youth of jobs, reservation: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has shown his support to the ongoing protests against the proposed privatisation of discoms in the state and alleged that the government’s move would deprive the youth of jobs and reservations. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

In a statement issued on Sunday, the former U.P. chief minister said: “The BJP is an anti-youth party. It has ruined the future of students and youth. Today, students and other youths do not have jobs. The BJP government has brought darkness in the lives of youth by outsourcing jobs in all departments.”

“The BJP is privatising government departments as part of a conspiracy. Now the electricity department is on its target. By giving the electricity system to its favourites, the government is conspiring to deprive a large number of youth of jobs and reservations. The BJP does not have a roadmap for the future of youth,” he added

Intensifying his attack on the BJP government in the state, he said, “Students are being constantly humiliated in the BJP government. Whether it is the matter of reservation in 69,000 teacher recruitment or medical and other fields, youth are being humiliated everywhere. On demanding rights, the government suppresses their voice by getting the police to lathicharge them.”