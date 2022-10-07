Disrespect to Hindu gods won’t be tolerated, says UP Deputy CM

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, on Thursday, said disrespect towards Hindu gods will never be tolerated.

Pathak was referring to the controversy around the film ‘Adipurush’.

“Lord Ram is the core of Hindu culture and any act of disrespect towards Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated. People in India take the name of Lord Ram for their entire life, from birth till death,” he said in a press statement.

He also pointed towards the manner in which Lord Hanuman was depicted in the movie. He also objected to the get up of Ravana in the film.

“Saints have objected to the get up and look of Ravana in the movie. Though Ravana was killed by Lord Rama but he (Ravana) was a Brahmin,” Pathak said in the statement.

“Whatever saints have said needs attention. Movies have often attacked sentiments of Hindus. Whenever our culture was attacked it was these saints and Akharas that saved our culture. We are proud of our culture,” he added.

Commenting upon the getup of Lord Hanuman in the movie, Pathak said, “There have been numerous attempts to tinker with our culture. Even Ravana’s get up needs to change.”