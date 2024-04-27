District administration, NER in action mode to increase voter turnout

GORAKHPUR: Concerned about the decline in voter turnout during the first two phases of the Lok Sabha election 2024, Indian Railways took the initiative to motivate people to exercise their franchise in the biggest festival of democracy. Gorakhpur railway station sees a daily footfall of around one lakh passengers (Sourced)

The chief public relations officer of NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh, informed the media that passengers would be encouraged to exercise their franchise through a public address system on trains as well as at railway stations.

Pankaj Kumar expressed hope that these measures would have a positive impact on voter turnout in the remaining phases, especially considering that Gorakhpur railway station sees a daily footfall of around one lakh passengers.

The district administration has also intensified its efforts to boost voter turnout. On Saturday, Deoria DM AP Singh held a meeting with village heads and urged them to reach out to people to convince them about the significance of their vote. He assured that district authorities would felicitate village heads where the polling percentage would be above 75 per cent.

The intense heat wave has sparked concern for the polling percentage in the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, where polling is scheduled on May 25th and June 1st. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 57 per cent polling was recorded in Basti, 54 per cent in Gorakhpur, and 54.80 per cent in the Bansgoun reserve parliamentary seat when CM Yogi Adityanath had camped for one week in Gorakhpur and personally monitored the booths.