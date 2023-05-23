Make Khelo India a grand and divine event, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday set the ball rolling for the successful conduct of the first-ever Khelo India University Games (KIUG) to be organised in four cities of UP from May 25 to June 3, saying that the event should be “divine and grand”. The CM called for special arrangements for children coming to witness the event from outside in terms of food, shelter, and security (File Photo)

“This event should be divine and grand, creating a uniqueness of the state in the field of sports as well among the guest players, visitors and coaches,” he said while reviewing preparations for the event at a meeting.

The CM had a detailed discussion on sports events to be held in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Varanasi during the 10-day KIUG.

He called for special arrangements for children coming to witness the event from outside in terms of food, shelter and security. “There should be adequate arrangements for the security of the players arriving from outside, if they want to go for a walk,” he pointed out.

The torch relay organised for the enthusiasm of players participating in these games was also in its final stage. The relay, which was flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on May 5, will reach back Lucknow on Wednesday, after covering various parts of UP. It will reach BBD University here on Thursday where the official opening of the Games will take place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony and he will join the ceremony through video conferencing. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and Union minister of state for sports Nisith Pramanik among others will be present on the occasion.

Additional chief secretary, sports and youth welfare, Navneet Sehgal informed that renowned singer Kailash Kher will perform at the inauguration ceremony. “The kind of enthusiasm, which was seen in the recent IPL matches in Lucknow, will also be seen in the Khelo India University Games.” .