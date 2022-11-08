Divisional chief irate over poor sanitation in dengue-hit Faizullaganj

An early morning inspection of the Faizullaganj ward by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh exposed the bitter truth of sanitation, or the lack of it, in some of the dengue-hit areas of the city.

The officials found choked drains, stagnated water and construction debris lying unattended at many places, making for ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. To add to the woes, there were no sanitation workers in the area despite a strict directive of the municipal chief in this regard. The divisional chief directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the health department to take up an aggressive anti-larval drive and fogging operation.

Jacob and Singh inspected the zone 3 of the city on Monday morning in order to take stock of cleanliness and measures taken for the prevention of communicable diseases.

LMC house deputy speaker Pradeep Shukla, corporator Jaglal Yadav, additional municipal commissioner Avanendra Kumar, and zonal and other officers accompanied the two officials.

Angry over poor sanitation in the area, she said vacant plots had turned into ponds and drains were filled with silt.

All zonal sanitation officers were asked to issue notices to all unauthorised scrap dealers, building material sellers and owners of under-construction buildings to make their premises mosquito-free. The divisional commissioner directed LMC officials to start a large-scale cleanliness drive in the ward.