Diwali decor: Indian lights find foothold in market led by Chinese lights

Pushing against Chinese competition, made-in-India lights are set to add glitz during the festive season. Even though a quip describes the quality of Chinese products best: ‘Chale to chaand tak nahi to raat tak’, the truth is China-made products have ruled the roast for more than two decades. Various decorative lights and items illuminating the Naka Market in Lucknow ahead of the Diwali. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Now, made-in-India lights are making a dent in the market of Chinese products.

President, Gurudwara Road Vyapari Sangh, Asit Agarwal, said that the lights of over ₹250 crore are expected to be sold in the city till Diwali this year. “The bulbs for the lights sold as ‘Made in India’ are imported from China and assembled in India. This year, multi-coloured candles which light up once water is poured over them are available for ₹10-100. Apart from this, beaded chandeliers are also available in the market,” said Agarwal.

Even the lights imported from Thailand with rotating lanterns that spin 360 degrees, and priced between ₹400-800, are available in the market, said a trader in Naka Hindola, Nilesh Tata.

“Lights made in Thailand have more fancy designs and are more durable than Chinese ones which cost between ₹20-200. The Thailand-made lights have flower designs and plastic fountains. Handmade garlands made of bamboo and thread are also available for ₹475 which are ideal for decorating temples or doorways. A handcrafted bamboo chandelier adorned with tiny bells is available for ₹1,695 which would add a rustic touch to the decorations,” said Tata.

Astronaut light that projects a galaxy onto the ceiling, and a rotating diya tray, featuring a kalash on top and three tiers of diyas below which spin when lit are also available in the fancy light section.

Among Indian lights, the diamond-style copper wire garland that can be repaired if damaged are much sought after. “It comes in six colours — white, yellow, red, green, pink, and warm white — 15 meters long and priced at ₹200,” said Ishaan, a trader in Naka Hindola.

RK Sahu, another trader shared that Indian lights are available from ₹35-70 for 5 meter strings. “The Indian lights are giving tough competition to Chinese ones,” said Sahu.

Sunil Agrawal, a trader associated with Yahiyaganj Vyapar Mandal, said that with each passing year Chinese lights are reducing in number.

Trader Ratan said that this year, among the hot picks in the market are the wood-cut LED photo panels featuring Lord Ganesha and Buddha images for entrances which are priced at ₹300. “Electric gun light, which mimics gunfire when switched on, is also available for those wanting some cracking sound along with lights,” said Ratan.