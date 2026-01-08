DM for parking curbs, online ticketing at Bada Imambara

District magistrate Vishakh G has directed the additional district magistrate (east) to ensure that the entry of vehicles inside the main gate is completely prohibited. DM Vishak G during an inspection at the Bada Imambara on Wednesday. (HT)

He issued the directive upon finding several two-wheelers parked near the Bada Imambara’s main gate during an inspection on Wednesday.

“The objective is to keep the approach road to Imambara free of congestion,” the district magistrate said. Pointing out that traffic jams frequently occur near Rumi Darwaza due to vehicle parking, he said an alternative parking arrangement would be developed to address the issue.

The vacant land behind the Imambara’s second gate towards Nimbu Park has been identified for the construction of a parking lot and a toilet complex by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), he said, adding levelling work has already been started.

Online ticketing system

The district magistrate said that an online ticketing system will be launched soon through Indian Bank for the convenience of tourists. Touch-screen ticket kiosks will also be installed on the premises. The DM directed that a ticket kiosk and a guide facilitation centre be set up on each either of the main gate in vacant shops.

CCTV surveillance to be strengthened:

The district magistrate directed officials concerned to increase the number of CCTV cameras on the Imambara premises to ensure continuous monitoring of the entire complex.

He inspected the lawns on both sides of the main gate and the second gate and issued instructions for the beautification and horticultural work.

The ADM was instructed to ensure that signage with uniform colour coding and format is installed at all key locations. He also instructed officials to ensure proper cleanliness throughout the entire complex within a week. He asked officials to ensure regular cleaning of the toilets by deploying two sanitation workers.