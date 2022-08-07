DM inspects Kakori’s memorial site ahead of its anniversary on August 9
District magistrate (DM) Surya Pal Gangwar inspected the preparations at Kakori’s martyrs memorial site in Baz Nagar, Hardoi Road, for the upcoming event on the anniversary of the Kakori action to be held on Tuesday.
During the inspection, Gangwar toured the entire property and assessed the arrangements made. Deputy DM Sadar informed him that a large LED screen has been installed on the premises to showcase the documentary about the Kakori action.
The exhibition hall was also inspected by Gangwar. He asked the officials to ensure cleanliness on the access road and venue. The district magistrate directed all officers to ensure that the event gets wide publicity so that as many people as possible can come to this historical monument to pay tribute to the freedom fighters.
The DM also directed that the names and brief biographies of freedom fighters martyred in the Kakori action should be engraved on stones.
Officials from various departments such as tourism, transport, secondary education, police, tehsil Sadar, Nagar panchayat Kakori, municipal corporation and health were also present during the inspection.
Cops nab driver who stole ₹17 lakh cash from employer
Mumbai: The police on Sunday apprehended a 24-year-old driver in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing ₹17 lakh from hcomplainant Prakash Raut (51)'semployer last week. According to the police, complainant Prakash Raut (51) had withdrawn ₹15 lakh cash to pay salaries to his employees and had kept an additional ₹2 lakh in his car which was robbed by his driver Tulsidas Yogendra Patel. Patel did not turn up and his calls went unanswered.
Dharavi migrants take up odd jobs for survival as factories shuttered
Mumbai: Around 250 small-scale factory units in Dharavi have shut down after the Covid-19 outbreak, rendering over 13,000 migrants unemployed. Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population density of 2.27 lakh people per sq km. It is home to about 5,000 GST-registered companies, plus many more that are unregistered. CEO of Bhamla Foundation, Meraj Husain, who counsels migrants during weekends said that literate labourers are employed as clerks in offices. The factories that earlier housed factories are now being used as residential premises.
Police quiz Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali in connection with assault on property dealer
Kareli police on Sunday took 24 hours remand of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali Ahmad. On Sunday morning, police took Ali from Naini Central Jail to Kareli police station for questioning. The remand period will end on Monday at 10 am. Kareli police station SHO Arvind Gautam said police were questioning Ali in connection with the case registered against him on the complaint of property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu.
Ludhiana | CWG bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh gets warm welcome
Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh received a rousing reception as Gurdeep of Majri village, who bagged the third spot for weightlifting in the 109kg category arrived in his hometown of Khanna on Sunday. People garlanded him and took selfies with the star athlete, who works with the Indian Railways in Maharashtra. He was also honoured by the local administration, including additional deputy commissioner, Khanna, Amarjit Singh Bains and local MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh. He also credited his coaches Shubh Karman Singh Rana and Mohan Singh.
Ludhiana | District administration and health dept host ‘Eat Right’ mela
As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the district administration organised an 'Eat Right' mela on Sunday wherein people from all walks of society joined to celebrate freedom from diseases and freedom of choice of foods. A walkathon from Guru Nanak Stadium, passing through Fountain Chowk, College Road, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, culminated at Ludhiana Club.
